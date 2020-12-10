UWSP baseball names Nat Richter as new manager

Pointers baseball has a new man at the helm. UW- Stevens Point introduced Nat Richter as their new manager Thursday.

Richter will see a new side to the Pointers baseball program now as he was once a player for Point.

During his time on the field which spanned from 2002-2006, he helped lead the Pointers to a 161-9-1 record as well as a trip to the College World Series in which Point finished fifth.

After his playing days wrapped he made the shift to coaching where he had stints at UW-Oshkosh, Northwood University in Midland, Michigan and St. Norbert.

At his introductory press conference the new man in charge made it clear that he wants to bring the Pointer program back to the national stage, but understands it will take time and a lot of hard work.