Skip to Content

UK signs post-Brexit free trade deal with Singapore

8:59 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has signed a free trade deal with Singapore covering trade worth 17.6 billion pounds ($23.4 billion,) the latest in a series of trade pacts that Britain is seeking to secure around the world post-Brexit. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, who was in Singapore for the ceremony, said Thursday the deal was the second-biggest one Britain has signed in the Asia-Pacific region. The agreement came as British and European Union officials make a final push to break a deadlock over a post-Brexit trade deal. The Singapore deal largely mirrors one that the Asian city-state already has with the EU, and effectively allows trade to continue as before after Jan. 1. Truss said the pact with Singapore “secures certainty” for businesses.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content