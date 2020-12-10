State Dept: Pompeo’s wife cleared of travel ethics charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says a report by its independent watchdog has concluded that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s wife did not violate federal regulations or ethics rules by traveling with her husband while he was on official business. In a statement that took aim at congressional Democrats and some media outlets, the department said Thursday that a review of Susan Pompeo’s travel had uncovered no wrongdoing, The department cited a report by the Office of the Inspector General, which it said had been sent to Congress but not yet publicly released. Susan Pompeo had attracted criticism from some for accompanying her husband on diplomatic trips abroad.