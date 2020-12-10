Sidney Powell unrelenting in legal battle on Trump’s behalf

ATLANTA (AP) — Conservative attorney Sidney Powell has been unrelenting in her battle on behalf of President Donald Trump and the Americans who have pledged their faith in him. That’s despite the fact that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. She’s filed a series of lawsuits in battleground states that have been rejected by the courts. But she continues to press forward on Trump’s behalf, leading some observers to criticize her for providing false hope to the president’s supporters and to question her true motives. Legal experts say the repeated failure of her efforts is not surprising given that election officials have repeatedly said there’s no evidence of widespread errors or fraud.