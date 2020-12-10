Rib Mountain selling old street signs to benefit its furry friends

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Town of Rib Mountain is selling small pieces of history to fundraise for the expansion of Sandy's Bark Park.

Due to the re-addressing, the town took down many street signs. Since then they have sat in storage, but now they are being sold to the public for $20 each.

Sandy's Bark Park, established in 2018, has been popular since its opening, and the town expansion plan aims to make it more accessible. The expansion will have multiple phases, like an extra parking lot, additional improvements inside the fence, as well as connecting park trails to the surrounding county trails.

In the next couple of weeks you will see the clearing of some surrounding trees, which the town says is the first step.

There are multiple's of some street signs, and only one of others, but they all are going for the same price.

Town administrator, Gaylene Rhoden said, "the signs serve as a piece of 'nostalgia' for those who have grown up in the area, still reside, or are even far away."

To purchase, you are asked to buy in person at the Town of Rib Mountain Administration building.

Click here to see what's available.