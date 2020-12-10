Portage Co. community site tests fewer people in November, sees increase in positivity rate

PORTAGE CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Portage County has been providing free COVID-19 tests at the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) since October.

In the last month, according to the latest update from Portage County Health and Human Services (PCHHS), fewer people have been tested, but the percentage of positive cases increased.

According to PCHHS, the site has tested a total of 2,113 individuals have been tested at the ARDC site. Of those tests, 836 came from November and 1,277 from October.

In total, 329 residents from Portage Co., and 63 residents from other counties tested positive. October tests account for 231 positive cases and November tests account for 161 positive cases. "

“Even though we saw a lower number of people getting tested in November, the percentage of positives that were identified increased,” said Leah Papendorf, Community Testing Site Coordinator. “The percentage of positive tests collected increased from 18.1% in October to 19.3% in November."

Papendorf says that they've noticed people coming to the site with a reluctance to quarantine in the past couple of weeks.

"Though we do not know exactly why our numbers are down, part of me is concerned people are not wanting to come in for testing because of not wanting to quarantine,” Papendorf said.

Portage County Division of Public Health encourages community members to seek COVID-19 testing if they're experiencing COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus through close contact.

There are two additional testing days at the ADRC in December: