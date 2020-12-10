North Central Health Care announces COVID-19 vaccination plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — North Central Health Care (NCHC) is preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and personnel of Mount View Care Center in Wausau and Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill.

The press release states:

“NCHC will continue to work diligently on meeting and exceeding infection prevention standards within our facilities, even after a vaccine is administered. We know the Covid-19 virus, as well as other illnesses like influenza, can be deadly, especially for those with compromised health and our elderly,” states Michael Loy, CEO of NCHC. “Our staff have worked very hard to prevent the spread of illness within our facilities and we will continue to do so by following the recommendations set by the CDC to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to our residents and staff. This is a difficult time for our residents, their families and our healthcare workers and we are committed to do everything in our power to protect those we serve and our staff.”

NCHC says social work staff at both nursing homes have begun communication to residents and representatives and are currently working to secure consent or declination forms for the 219 residents currently cared for within the two facilities.

Vaccine administration will be tiered, with residents receiving the vaccine first, followed by facility staff.

NCHC says they've assembled a team to address administration, policy, infection prevention and communication for the vaccine to all parties.

Mount View Care Center and Pine Crest both conduct twice weekly Covid-19 testing of staff and once weekly testing of residents.