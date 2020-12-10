No. 19 Iowa plays No. 25 Wisconsin out to extend win streak

The Big Ten West race has already been decided, so No. 25 Wisconsin’s game at No. 19 Iowa is about positioning for the best possible bowl slot. Iowa is going for its sixth win in a row and is on its longest streak since going 12-0 in the regular season in 2015. The teams play for the Heartland Trophy, and Wisconsin is looking to retain it for a fifth straight year. The key matchup pits Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras against Wisconsin’s defense, which has allowed just 49 points in four games. Iowa is going for its sixth straight win.