More Wisconsin residents are getting the flu vaccine, health officials say

(WAOW)- Flu vaccination rates are higher than last year, according to state health officials.

Health officials say so far in Wisconsin 2.1 million people or 37.1% have the flu vaccine, which is up from 34% of the population this time last year.

"In my personal experience I think more people are accepting the flu vaccine and I think that's attributed to the pandemic," said Dr. Larry Gordon with Aspirus Hospital.

In Wisconsin 17 people have tested positive for the flu in the last seven weeks.

Dr. Gordon credits the low number to many taking precautions against COVID-19.