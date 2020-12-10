Military: Wisconsin fighter pilot died in Michigan crash

STEUBEN, Mich. (AP) — Military officials say a Wisconsin-based fighter pilot died when a plane crashed in a national forest in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula during a training mission. Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing announced the pilot’s death Thursday. The pilot’s identity will not be released until 24 hours after family members are notified. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known. Officials say the plane went down in Hiawatha National Forest, about 250 miles northeast of the base. Additional details are expected to be released Friday.