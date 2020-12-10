Mexican Senate approves law limiting U.S. agents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate has approved a proposal from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The bill must still pass the lower house. It requires all foreign agents to share all information they gather with Mexican authorities. The law passed in the Senate Wednesday on a 72-14 vote with only minor modifications, including a vague promise to keep confidential any information shared with Mexico. The country has a tradition of both relying on information from U.S. agents, and leaking such intelligence information, with corrupt officials at times sharing it with drug cartels.