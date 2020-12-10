Marshfield Utilities holds annual holiday light contest

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — For Marshfield Utilities customers, winning a contest could be as easy as posting a photo.

It's that time of year for Marshfield Utilities annual Holiday Light Contest, and participating couldn't be easier. Take a picture of your outside holiday decorations and lighting and post the photos in the comment section of their Facebook post by December 16.

Finalists will be selected from there and then photos and videos of the displays will be taken by TriMedia for use in voting on the first place winners.

Three displays will win awards in the form of MACCI Gift Certificates and custom photo greeting cards by Premier Printing.

Click here to see full contest rules.