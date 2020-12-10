Skip to Content

Longtime New Yorker cartoonist arrested on child porn charge

8:31 am National news from the Associated Press

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (AP) — A well-known cartoonist for The New Yorker has been arrested on a possession of child pornography charge. State police say 64-year-old Danny Shanahan was arrested Wednesday at his home in Rhinebeck, New York. He was ordered to appear in court on Jan. 20 on a charge of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. Shanahan is a longtime New Yorker cartoonist whose work last appeared in the magazine’s Feb. 20 issue. A phone number listed for Shanahan in public records was disconnected. It’s not wasn’t clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content