Jersey City marks 1 year since deadly bias attack

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jersey City will pause to mark the one-year anniversary of a bias attack that killed a police officer and three people in a Jewish grocery store. A ceremony Thursday morning will honor Police Det. Joseph Seals at the cemetery where he was shot and killed on Dec. 10, 2019, during a chance meeting with assailants David Anderson and Francine Graham. Anderson and Graham then drove to the kosher market where they shot and killed three people including the store’s owner, 31-year-old Mindel Ferencz. Authorities said notes and online posts by Anderson and Graham reflected a hatred of Jews and law enforcement.