Skip to Content

Iran, Afghanistan open first rail link with eye on trade

New
2:43 am National news from the Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The leaders of Iran and Afghanistan have inaugurated the first railway link between the two countries, expressing hope it will enhance trade links across the region. The 140-kilometer (90-mile) line running from eastern Iran into western Afghanistan will eventually be expanded by 85 kilometers to reach the Afghan city of Herat, providing a crucial transport link for the landlocked country. Decades of war have hindered infrastructure development in Afghanistan. The $75 million project began in 2007, with Iran funding construction on both sides of the border as part of its development assistance to Afghanistan.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content