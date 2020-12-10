Incredible Bank donates $10,000 to United Way organizations across the state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's pretty well known how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses, individuals and non-profit organizations. With that in mind, Incredible Bank, which is based in Wausau, was inspired to give back to the community through donations.

Through the Incredible Bank Foundation, they donated $10,000 to several United Way organizations in Wisconsin, and one in Michigan. The locations include Marathon County, Lincoln, Vilas and Oneida Counties.

Officials with Incredible Bank said the goal is to provide financial assistance to programs that create opportunities in education, human services, community and economic development, and resident assistance during these uncertain times.

"The need is just so much more than it was prior to COVID, and people are always in need," Incredible Bank Marketing Manager Ellie Reineck said. "There’s always pockets of those who can use a helping hand, but I think that pocket has just grown."

Reineck added that United Way is the perfect organization to provide funding to since they serve as a direct line to give charitable funding to those that need it, and serving the immediate area first was top of mind.

"It’s always important to help those around you first and to give the money to an agency like the United Way; because this is what they’re best at," Reineck stated. "This is what they know and this is what they do on a daily basis. We are a bank and this is what we’re best at, so lets give the money to those that know how to truly reach all of those people that truly need it the most.”

Incredible Bank also has an internal program with employees that provides financial assistance to those in need. Reineck also said the bank will continue to help the community anyway it can as the pandemic progresses.