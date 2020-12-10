In Georgia, Pence calls Senate GOP’s ‘last line of defense’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has told voters in Georgia that returning their incumbents to Washington will helps secure a GOP Senate. Pence also said on Wednesday’s visit to Augusta, Georgia, that support of the two Republicans would help preserve what he called the success of President Donald Trump’s administration. No candidates received a majority of votes in November, triggering the two Jan. 5 runoffs. The races have put Georgia squarely in the national political spotlight and will determine balance of power in the Senate. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden plans to visit the state next week on behalf of his party’s candidates.