House committee issues subpoena for Census documents

The congressional committee that oversees the Census Bureau has issued a subpoena to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for documents related to data irregularities that are putting in jeopardy a year-end deadline for turning in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. Democrat U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney is the chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. She has alleged that the administration of Republican President Donald Trump has blocked the release of full, unredacted documents she requested about data anomalies that surfaced during the numbers-crunching phase of the once-a-decade Census count. Maloney says Ross was issued the subpoena Thursday.