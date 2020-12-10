Gifts of Hope: Community outreach project helps families during Christmas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With 2020 impacting every part of life, 89Q and Covenant Community Presbyterian Church are doing what they can to keep holiday traditions alive.

The goal behind Gifts of Hope/Hearts of Hope is to make sure kids in our area have gifts on Christmas.

Through the partnership between 89Q and Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, they're able to make this possible every year.

Heather Haupt, Office Manager for 89Q said, "we love doing this project because it goes to a direct family it’s not a child that’s 9, a girl that’s 4, it goes to a specific child"

Members of the community came into the radio station to take a tag off the tree. Each tag was specific to a family then even more specific to a child in that family.

"It’s amazing when you get to come up to the door and the children all run up to the door and they are so excited to see the gifts in the food because so many of these kids never get to experience that," said Sarah Luedtke Team Leader for Hearts of Hope

Members in the community really pulled through this year by donating more than 800 gifts that will go to more than 70 families in need.

In the big picture each child gets about 8 gifts from the program including a toy, clothes, and winterwear (winter coat, boots, hat, and gloves) totaling about 2,000 items for 250 children.

There aren't any more tags on the tree however, if you still want to give, email Sarah Luedtke at sluedtke@sluedtke.com.