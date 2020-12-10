Ghana’s main opposition party will contest election results

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s main opposition, the National Democratic Congress party, whose candidate came in second in a tightly contested presidential election, has said it will contest the results, calling them flawed and discredited. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was re-elected for a second term after Monday’s presidential and legislative elections. Akufo-Addo of the governing New Patriotic Party won Monday’s election outright with 51.3% of the votes, beating former President John Dramani Mahama of the main opposition party, who received 47.3%. Electoral Commission chairwoman Jean Mensa amended the figures early Thursday, changing the percentage only slightly, but still giving Akufo-Addo the outright win.