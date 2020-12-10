First ever 89Q coloring contest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Christmas holiday can always be a bit more colorful and one area radio station is looking to get your kids involved.

The idea started after the Wausau Holiday Parade as kids were given coloring books. So 89Q figured, why not have a chance to let your kids compete in a coloring contest?

It's as simple as printing off the page at home, or if you went to the parade, the picture is also in the coloring book. Then fill out your information, color it in, and return it.

The station will pick a weekly winner as well as a grand prize winner for each category. Age groups range, from 4 and under, 5 to 8 year olds, and 9 and up.

The winners will be announced on 89Q's Facebook page.

Emily Lamb, Morning Co-Host at 89Q said, "we had already created the coloring page and said let’s do something fun for the kids and for families to get involved, we have some of the 89Q coffee mugs and hot cocoa and just kind of our 89Q swag. And then, in the end, we’ve got CDs and books and some games and activities and books for the kids to win."

Once your coloring is complete you can mail it in or drop it off at 89Q. You have until December 18 to submit your masterpiece.