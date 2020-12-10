Employee dies at Ashley Furniture in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - A company spokesperson confirmed that an employee at Ashley Furniture Industries died Wednesday at the facility.

It did not provide details on what occurred.

A statement from the company said, "Yesterday, we lost a long-time member of the Ashley Furniture family, and we join with others who are grieving this loss. We have been and are treating this matter with the highest sensitivity, including communicating with associates, offering optional leave, and grief counseling."

"Our thoughts, and prayers are with the individual’s family and loved ones."

The death is under investigation by authorities.