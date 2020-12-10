Cooling down

Hope you enjoyed the unusually warm weather once again Thursday! Now we have some changes moving in. A cold front pushing through will bring north winds and cooler air. Clouds will also thicken Thursday night and it will stay fairly cloudy the next couple of days.

Low temperatures Thursday night will just drop to about 29 degrees with the northwest to north winds of 5-10 mph. Friday should be mostly cloudy with highs around 36 degrees. Winds will be from the north to northeast at 8-14 mph.

It still appears that areas of Wisconsin south of a line from about Prairie du Chien to Oshkosh to Sturgeon Bay will get accumulating snow late Friday and Saturday as a robust low pressure system tracks through Illinois. The heaviest, possibly 6 inches or more is projected from around Beloit up to Milwaukee and Sheboygan. This snow coupled with strong winds will make for difficult travel conditions Saturday in that part of the state.

Otherwise around the News 9 area it probably will stay dry Saturday, although there is a slight chance of a dusting in southern Juneau, Adams, and Waushara Counties. It will be cloudy and breezy with lows in the lower 20s and highs in the lower 30s. Sunday should be partly cloudy and not as breezy. Lows will be around 18 with highs in the low 30s.

Monday looks partly sunny with lows around 17 and highs near 32 degrees. A weak weather system is expected to move through later Monday night and Tuesday and could bring us some intermittent light snow. A small accumulation is possible, so let’s hope it is enough to give us hope of a white Christmas. Highs will stay in the low 30s Tuesday.

Next Wednesday and Thursday should bring us dry conditions with partly sunny skies. It will still be a bit warmer than normal with highs near 29 on Wednesday and low to mid 30s Thursday.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:45 p.m., 10-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1946 - The temperature at New York City soared to 70 degrees. (David Ludlum)

1988 - Squalls produced heavy snow in the Lower Great Lakes Region. Totals in northeastern Ohio ranged up to 14 inches at Harpersfield, and totals in western New York State ranged up to 14 inches at Sodus. In the snowbelt of Upper Michigan, the Ontonagon area reported two feet of snow in two days. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)