Clear Channel cancels billboard art depicting Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor has canceled a billboard order for downtown Minneapolis that featured an artist’s painting of George Floyd’s death. The painting by Brooklyn-based artist Don Perlis depicts Floyd being restrained by three officers. The painting was on a billboard in New York’s Times Square for most of November. Perlis tells the Star Tribune he got an email Thursday from Clear Channel saying the image was rejected because it depicts acts of violence. Messages left with Clear Channel Outdoor were not immediately returned. The art was sponsored by the George Floyd Justice Billboard Committee, a group of New York-based artists.