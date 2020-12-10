Chippewa Falls teenager uses Make-A-Wish experience to buy Christmas gifts for kids

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A 16-year-old girl from Chippewa Falls was diagnosed last year with acute myeloid leukemia, and when the Make-A-Wish Foundation told her to start thinking of what she'd like for her wish, she chose to do something not many kids would do.

For Railynn Barnard, her wish is to make the season of giving, the season of giving back.

"So much has been given to me by the community when I was going through what I was going through," she said. "So I feel like I needed to give back to the community somehow and this was one of the easiest ways to do it, especially because Christmas is my favorite holiday. So I felt like I should make Christmas special for other kids too."

While she's now in remission, not many teenagers have to endure cancer treatment, and not many would be as selfless as Railynn.

But those closest to her said this wish didn't come as a surprise.

"She's super giving," said Jessica Barnard, Railynn's mother. "She's got a heart for Jesus so she's got a heart for people. She just loves people and loves to give; that's her thing."

So, with a surprise limo waiting outside her home on Wednesday morning, Railynn, her mother and the Make-A-Wish Foundation set out to make Christmas extra special for children in the Chippewa Valley.



After shopping all day, Railynn and her family donated clothes and gifts to the Spirit of Christmas in Chippewa Falls, which is a non-profit that puts presents under the tree for families in need.

"The kid's got a heart. She just wants to give back all the time," Jessica said.

And that giving back is something Railynn says everyone should do when given the chance.

"I think that everyone eventually should give back to the community just because we're supplied with so [many] things that we don't realize and I feel like a lot of us take it for granted sometimes," she said. "And once you have the opportunity to give back, you know, it feels good for you and for the other people."

Our area's volunteer wish granter said in her 19 years with the foundation, she has never had a recipient use their wish on others.