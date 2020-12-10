Capitol campaign kicks off for Emerson Park renovations

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Stevens Point Park is one step closer to getting a makeover with the launch of a capitol campaign.

Emerson Park was the site of a former school, and still has some of the old playground equipment from the school. The renovations would include a complete resurfacing, new playground equipment and a shelter.

Meleesa Johnson, co-founder of the Friends of Emerson Park, said she hopes it can be a place where people come to relax.

"It's not just for our neighborhood, this is for all of Stevens Point, this is for all of Portage County," she said.

The group is looking to raise about $700,000.

You can donate online by clicking here, or by mailing a check to 1703 Division Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481.