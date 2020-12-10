Biden hails historic Pentagon pick, but some Dems in a bind

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is hailing retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as the right man at the right time to be America’s secretary of defense, but the choice is putting some congressional Democrats in a bind. In the past, they’ve opposed naming recently retired military officers to the post, yet they don’t want to be seen as blocking the first African American to lead the Pentagon. Three years ago, Congress waived a law blocking the appointment of recent officers from secretary of defense in confirming Donald Trump’s choice for the post. But that came over the objections of some Democrats, who may now have to reverse themselves to back Austin, who retired in 2016.