Bahrain plans free shots, Saudi Arabia approves Pfizer jab

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain has announced plans to give the public free coronavirus vaccines. It made the announcement late Thursday, saying: “A safe vaccine will be provided free of charge to all citizens and residents within the kingdom.” It did not identify which vaccine it would give, though it said it would vaccinate all 18 years and older. A week ago, Bahrain said it had become the second nation in the world to grant an emergency-use authorization to a vaccine by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Saudi Arabia also now says it has authorized use of the Pfizer vaccine.