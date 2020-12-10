Argentine congress debates abortion rights; activists gather

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine lawmakers are debating a bill that would legalize abortion in most cases as demonstrators for and against the initiative gathered in separate areas outside the congress building. The bill, backed by President Alberto Fernández, appears headed for approval by ruling party lawmakers in the lower house, but the outlook in the Senate is less clear. Two years ago, during the administration of more conservative President Mauricio Macri, the Senate voted against a similar bill to legalize abortion after it was narrowly approved by the lower house. Latin America has some of the world’s most restrictive abortion laws.