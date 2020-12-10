A cooler trend for the weekend

More nice weather is on the way for today, then we will experience a cooler trend heading into the weekend. For snow-lovers, it still looks like you will have to wait a few days.

Today: Partly or mostly sunny and nice again.

High: 45 Wind: South 5-15

Tonight: Increasing clouds and not too cold.

Low: 30 Wind:North~10

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler.

High: 36 Wind: NE 10-15

The weather for thus Thursday will be quite similar to yesterday. There will be a few more hazy clouds in the sky, but those will not hinder the temperature too much. Highs will be in the 40s and winds will be out of the south at about 5 to 15 mph. Get out and enjoy the nice December weather.

Tomorrow will be cooler as more clouds develop and the wind turns to the north. Highs will be in the 30s instead of the 40s. You will notice the difference, however, it will still be well above normal for this time of year.

A strong storm system will pass to our south Friday night into Saturday. It will be close enough to produce a small chance of light snow in far southern parts of the area, generally south of highway 21 and down toward Wisconsin Dells. Elsewhere we will still have more clouds than sun and the wind will pick up. With highs only in the low 30s on Saturday and a gusty northeast wind, it will feel a little bit more like Winter.

A cooler trend will continue from Sunday through Wednesday of next week with highs each day in the upper 20s to low 30s. A weak storm system will move through the Midwest Monday night into Tuesday and this will produce our next chance of light snow. As of now, it does not look like a significant amount of snow but it might be enough to turn the landscape white.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Heavy snow fell across the northern and central mountains of Colorado, with 24 inches reported at Steamboat Springs. Six to twelve inches of snow fell in the Denver and Boulder area delaying plane flights and snarling traffic. Heavy snow also spread across the Central Plains into the Mississippi Valley. Winner SD received 11 inches of snow, and more than ten inches of snow was reported north of Sioux City IA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)