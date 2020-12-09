Wisconsin Valley Conference updates safety protocols

Wisconsin Valley Conference updates safety protocolsUpdated
Wisconsin (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Valley Conference is updating its safety protocols for the Winter sports season.
Starting Dec. 14, high schools in the conference can choose to allow two immediate family members per athlete to attend home and away events. However, the conference says if spectators aren't allowed at away events at certain schools, fans will not be allowed to travel to other schools in the conference.
Masks and face coverings are still required.