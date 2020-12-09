Wisconsin reports 81 COVID-19 deaths, some counties see shrinking case trajectory

(WAOW) — Wisconsin again reports an elevated number of deaths related to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 81 deaths, the sixth highest daily report during the pandemic. The seven-day average for deaths didn't change from the previous day, remaining at 55.

The latest report brings the total of those who have died from the virus in the state throughout the pandemic to 3,887.

The state continues to report fewer positive cases, although less people overall are seeking tests. On Wednesday, the state reports 3,619 new positive cases and 8,107 new negative test results (30.8% positivity rate).

The seven-day average for percent positive is 29.5%.

With the new report of positive cases, the total of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the state is 422,065. Of that, 363,504, or 86.1%, are considered recovered.

The seven-day average for cases is 3,853.

According to a tweet from DHS, 19 counties show a growing trajectory of cases, while another 10 show the percentage as shrinking.

In the North Central Wisconsin area, Marathon, Lincoln, Wood, Portage and Clark counties showed a shrinking case trajectory, according to data DHS gathered from November 11 to December 1.

DHS also reports that 215 individuals were newly-hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,556 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 10 from the day prior.

Of those, 325 are in the ICU, down 1 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of 11 am on Wednesday, the Alternate Care Facility is treating eight patients.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.