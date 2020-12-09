Wisconsin launches campaign to get flu shot to minorities

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW/AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched an education and awareness campaign designed to help bolster vaccination for the flu in the state’s minority communities.

“Historically in Wisconsin, there have been many barriers that have led to communities of color having the lowest vaccination rates in the state, and consequently, that is where we find high rates of the flu,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “As our agency focuses on improving health equity, we must actively work to address these barriers and help all of our residents know how important the flu vaccine is to protect them and their communities from serious illness.”

Health officials urge getting a flu vaccine this year in light of the COVID-19 outbreak which has stressed hospitals and the health care system.

The campaign began Wednesday and includes multiple social media platforms as well as broadcast and digital ads.

A new website launched as part of the campaign also includes a link for people to find places to get the flu vaccine near them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.