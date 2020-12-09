Wis. Department of Health Services launches “Be an InFLUencer” campaign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging people to get their flu shot.

The DHS launched a new campaign called "Be an InFLUencer" it's aims to educate and bring awareness to the importance of flu vaccines especially to communities of color as oftentimes those communities report low- flu vaccination rates.

Tom Haupt, Influenza Surveillance Coordinator, DHS said, "right now 37.1% of Wisconsin residents have been vaccinated, but we don't want people to become complacent we want to make sure they continue to do everything they need to do to get vaccinated to protect yourself and to protect those around you especially those who are at risk of high complications."

Health officials say it's not too late to get your flu shot.