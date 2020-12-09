Wichita hoax call case notes history of police shootings

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Civil rights attorneys representing the family of a Kansas man killed by police responding to a hoax emergency call are using the case to try to hold the city of Wichita accountable for what they call a troubled history of police shootings. A brief filed Friday at the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals says that in the six years leading up to the 2017 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Andrew Finch, Wichita police shot at citizens 21 times. That resulted in a dozen deaths. The brief comes amid calls around the U.S. for changes in policing.