Warm yet Thursday then tracking changes

Unseasonably warm weather will stick around into Thursday then we will have a gradual cooling trend heading into the weekend. It will stay dry Wednesday night with a few clouds developing. Lows will reach the mid 20s with west to northwest winds around 5 mph becoming light. Thursday should be partly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will be from the southeast to south at 5-12 mph.

A strong storm system will take shape in the Southern Plains late Thursday into early Friday. It will send a solid band of moisture northeast by Friday evening. The current data still keeps the brunt of that south of our area. It is possible there will be a small snow accumulation Friday night into Saturday from around Wisconsin Dells northeast to Wautoma and Green Bay. Just south of there it could be much heavier around Madison to Sheboygan and southward. Some models suggest up to a foot of snow could fall in far southern to southeast Wisconsin. That will be coupled with gusty northeast winds. As such travel could become quite difficult in that part of the state by Saturday morning and it wouldn't surprise me if Winter Storm Warnings get issued down there.

Around most of the News 9 area we probably will just have clouds and breezy conditions. Highs should reach the mid 30s Friday and around the freezing mark Saturday. We expect some sunshine to build in Sunday with highs close to 30 degrees.

Monday looks partly sunny with highs in the low 30s. A weak weather system may slide through the state Monday night into Tuesday midday causing a chance of a few snow showers. Highs will stay around 31 degrees on Tuesday.

Right now next Wednesday is shaping up dry with fairly seasonal highs around 30. That is actually still a few degrees above normal.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 9-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1917 - A severe winter storm struck the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes Region. It produced 25 inches of snow and wind gusts to 78 mph at Buffalo NY. The storm produced 26 inches of snow at Vevay IND, with drifts fourteen feet high. By the 16th of the month people could walk across the frozen Ohio River from Vavey into Kentucky. (8th-9th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1987 - The fifth storm in nine days kept the northwestern U.S. wet and windy. Winds along the coast of Washington gusted to 75 mph at Oceans Shores and at Hoquiam, and the northern and central coastal mountains of Oregon were drenched with three inches of rain in ten hours, flooding some rivers. Snowfall totals in the Cascade Mountains of Washington State ranged up to 36 inches in the Methow Valley. High winds in Oregon blew a tree onto a moving automobile killing three persons and injuring two others at Mill City. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)