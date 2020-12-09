Vilas Co. Economic Development Corporation receives $4,500 donation

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Vilas County Economic Development Corporation (VCEDC) received a $4,500 donation to support new business ventures.

Lake of the Torches Resort Casino and the Lac du Flambeau Business Development Corporation presented the check.

“The Vilas County Economic Development Corporation sincerely appreciates the continuing support and generosity from Lake of the Torches Resort Casino and the LDF Business Development Corporation,” said Jim Tuckwell, Chairman of the VCEDC. “Their gifts, together with the support from other area business leaders, enables us to provide a wide range of services at no charge while strengthening our marketing outreach to remote workers, entrepreneurs and expanding businesses. We truly value our partnership with each of these vital regional organizations.”

The VCEDC is a non profit that offers support and services to area businesses at no charge. Some of the priorities include supporting businesses through COVID-19 and the next phase of broadband rollout.

“It’s important now more than ever for us to join our talents and resources to ensure a healthy economic environment that promotes robust business development and sustainability in the Northwoods. Together, we can assist in fostering new business opportunities for entrepreneurs and owners who wish to make the Northwoods their home and place of business,” said Lake of the Torches Director of Marketing Leana Schlecht.

“We are proud to join Lake of the Torches in providing support to the VCEDC and contributing to the many services it provides to aspiring businesses in Vilas County. Working together allows all of us to benefit from the sustained economic growth here in the Northwoods,” said LDF Business Development Corporation Chief Executive Officer Dean Zaumseil.