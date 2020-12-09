Two plead guilty, sentenced in Wausau methamphetamine conspiracy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Two individuals pleaded guilty and were sentenced this week in connection to a methamphetamine conspiracy in Wausau.

U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson sentenced both individuals:

Chou Xiong, 37, of Wausau, is sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Soua Khang, 24, of Wisconsin Rapids, is sentenced to seven years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the Department of Justice's press release, the conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine occurred during a trafficking operation that existed from at least November 2018 through June 2019 in the Wausau area.

RELATED PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sixteen face charges in Marathon Co. meth bust.

Lisa Xiong, who the Justice Department calls the "leader of the conspiracy" has also pleaded guilty. She is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Peterson on December 17. She reportedly brought five pounds of methamphetamine from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Wausau. Law enforcement believe the conspiracy could be responsible for "well over 10 pounds" coming into Wausua.

Judge Peterson calls Khang the "protégé" of Lisa Xiong. She reportedly assisted in several ways: collecting debts from distributors, supervising "lower level" deals, as well as traveling to Minnesota for pick-ups of methamphetamine. Khang was also charged with three counts of distributing methamphetamine.

Chou Xiong allegedly conspired by traveling to the drug source in Minnesota with Lisa, pooling money to purchase large quantities of methamphetamine, and overseeing lower level drug distributors in Wausau. He is also charged with distributing methamphetamine.