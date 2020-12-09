Mom of 2 kids killed at mini golf helping first responders

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The mother of two young children fatally struck by a truck as they played miniature golf at a Florida course said they are devastated but grateful to first responders. Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner were visiting from Louisville, Kentucky, when their 4-year-old son Baylor and 6-year-old daughter Addie were killed. The family said they are heartbroken but thankful for the heroes who helped after Friday’s accident. They’ve arranged to provide meals for first responders from various agencies. A GoFundMe for the couple has raised nearly $175,000.