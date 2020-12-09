Tribes dispute reservation where a $1B casino is planned

BOSTON (AP) — A rift is widening between Native American groups in New England over who has claim to scores of acres south of Boston where one tribe has been trying for years to build a $1 billion casino. The Mattakeeset Massachuset Tribe contend the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe doesn’t have claim to the lands under their planned First Light casino in Taunton, as they’ve argued for years. They want the Mashpee tribe, which famously traces its ancestry to the Indians that first encountered the Pilgrims, as well as state and local authorities, to respect their land claim.