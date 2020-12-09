Toys for Tots: East Town Shell in Mosinee

MOSINEE (WAOW) -- Wednesday morning wrapped up our live coverage for Toys for Tots on Wake Up Wisconsin but you still have until Thursday to drop off new, unwrapped toys.

Mosinee residents are certainly helping Santa make sure area kids have gifts to open Christmas morning! There were boxes full of toys at the East Town Shell gas station as of Wednesday morning.

The Toys for Tots campaign goes until Thursday. Make sure if you plan to donate a toy that it is new and unwrapped.

Click HERE for a full list of toy drop-off locations and addresses.