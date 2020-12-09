Senate falls short of halting Trump’s $23B arms sales to UAE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has fallen short of disapproving the Trump administration’s proposed $23 billion arms sales to the United Arab Emirates. The Senate on Wednesday rejected two resolutions aimed at halting the sale of F-35 fighter jets and drones to the country. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo formally authorized the sale last month after the UAE signed the Abraham Accords normalizing relations with Israel. Some senators argued the sale of the defense equipment was unfolding too quickly and with too many questions. The sale includes dozens of F-35s, advanced armed drone systems and a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions.