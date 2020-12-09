Pennsylvania governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, but has no symptoms, he announced Wednesday. The second-term Democrat said a routine test on Tuesday detected the coronavirus. In a statement, Wolf said he has no symptoms and is feeling well. Wolf’s spouse, Frances Wolf, has been tested but has not received the result. She is quarantining with him at their home in Mount Wolf, near York. Wolf said he continues to work remotely.