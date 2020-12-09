Patricia Baker becomes first woman to serve as circuit court judge in Portage Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Patricia Baker is filling the seat in Portage Co. Circuit Court left by Judge Thomas T. Flugaur's retirement. In doing so, she becomes the first woman to serve as a circuit court judge in the county.

“I am so pleased to be appointed to serve as the Portage County Branch III Judge” said Baker. “I have spent my entire legal career working in the law to achieve justice; whether it is for a victim of a crime, a person with a disability, or an abused child; my goal has always been to apply the law fairly. I will continue to work to treat every person who enters the courtroom with respect, dignity, and fairness.”

Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment Wednesday morning.

“Patricia Baker is an excellent attorney who will bring a wealth of experience to the bench. I know that everyone in her courtroom will be treated fairly and with dignity, regardless of background,” said Gov. Evers.

According to a press release, Baker's list of accolades is long:

Former assistant attorney and past president of the Portage Co. Bar Association.

Over 20 years of experience as a family law mediator, often serving as guardian ad litem.

Repeatedly elected to the Stevens Point Area District, serving as Treasurer, Clerk and chair of two committees.

Previous president of Mid-State Independent Living Choices, Inc. and the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin

Graduate of University of Wisconsin - Madison Law School and the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities.

“Trish has a broad base of experience in the areas of law that she will see as a trial court judge. She also has the patience and empathy necessary to make the difficult decisions she will encounter every day,” said Judge Thomas Flugaur.