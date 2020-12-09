Northern lights possibly visible for next two nights

(WAOW/WKOW) — The Northern Lights could be visible throughout the state of Wisconsin for the next two nights.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a "geomagnetic storm watch" for the next three days. According to a post from US National Weather Service in Cleveland, the best day to see the lights are Thursday.

The SWPC says the best time to try to view will be from 10 pm to 1 am CT.

For your best chance to see it, escape city lights and go to a wide-open space with a view of the northern horizon. Allow about 15 minutes to have your eyes adjust to the darkness.

Viewing conditions do depend on cloud cover, click here to see the latest forecast.