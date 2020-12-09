North Carolina county becomes latest to back reparations

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A board of commissioners in a North Carolina county has voted to support reparations and apologized for the county’s role in slavery, segregation and systemic discrimination against Black residents. The News & Observer of Raleigh says the Orange County commissioners on Monday approved the resolution on reparations by a 6-1 vote. Similar to measures that have been passed this year in other North Carolina municipalities, Orange County’s resolution does not call for direct payments. It focuses instead on county efforts to prioritize racial equity. Board members also called on the county to work with public and private partners to invest in communities of color and Black-owned businesses.