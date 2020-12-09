New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has dived back into Capitol Hill’s confusing coronavirus negotiations, offering a $916 billion package to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that adds a $600 direct payment to most Americans but eliminates a $300-per-week employment benefit. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he made the offer to Pelosi on Tuesday. Mnuchin offered few details, though House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said it proposes the $600 direct payment for individuals and $1,200 for couples, half the payment delivered by the March pandemic relief bill. Mnuchin reached out to Pelosi after a call with top congressional GOP leaders including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who remains at odds with Democratic leaders over COVID-19 relief.