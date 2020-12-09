Marathon County GOP pushing for electors that will support President Trump

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Republican Party of Marathon County released a resolution on Wednesday asking state Republican legislators from the area to select electors that will support President Donald Trump at the Electoral College. That move would go against the popular vote results already certified in Wisconsin.

The resolution includes several claims questioning the legality of votes in Wisconsin and cites a lawsuit from the president's attorney.

"This isn't just a local concern, although it is of great concern for people in Marathon County who voted overwhelming for President Trump," said Kevin Hermening with the Republican Party of Marathon County.

So far, those claims have been unfounded and the Wisconsin Elections Commission has said they have not been made aware of an significant issues in the November election.

Democrats are reacting to the resolution.

"The election laws in the state of Wisconsin were created and passed by these very republican legislators... To now say it didn't quite work out in their favor and now we need to throw ballots out is disingenuous," said Kody Hart with the Democratic Party of Marathon County.

Hart said that he thinks it's unlikely electors will go against the popular vote and said he has "faith that our elected representatives will uphold the election in the State of Wisconsin."

The full resolution from the Republican Party of Marathon County can be viewed below: