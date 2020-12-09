Justice Department sues Alabama over prison conditions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Alabama over conditions in the state prisons, saying the state is failing to protect male inmates from violence and subjects prisoners to excessive force at the hands of prison staff. The lawsuit alleges that conditions in state prisons are so poor that they are unconstitutional and violate the ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The lawsuit comes after the Justice Department twice released investigative reports that accused the state of violating prisoner’s rights. Gov. Kay Ivey said the news of the filing was disappointing.