Germany sets date for election determining Merkel successor

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s next parliamentary election, which will determine the country’s new leader after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s long rule, will be held on Sept. 26, 2021. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s office said Wednesday that the head of state has set the date for post-World War II Germany’s 20th parliamentary election in line with a recommendation from the government. Germany holds elections every four years. The lower house of parliament, or Bundestag, elects the chancellor. That may not happen until well after the election, because the process of putting together a governing coalition can be lengthy. After the 2017 election, it was nearly six months before Merkel was sworn in for her fourth term — a record.